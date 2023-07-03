Tjabring, Gloria

GENEVA - Gloria Tjabring, 85, of Geneva, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Rock Creek Senior Living in Ankeny. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 7 at the Woodley Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest with a graveside service and burial at the Hampton Cemetery, following visitation. Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Gloria and her family.
Gloria Mae Tjabring was born on April 13, 1938, to Chas and Sophie (Bielefeld) Lursen in Hampton, Iowa. She graduated from Hampton High School class of 1956. In February of 1957, Gloria was united in marriage to Delbert Tjabring in Hampton, Iowa.
Gloria was a homemaker and worked alongside her husband on their farm in Geneva, Iowa where she lived for 60+ years. Gloria enjoyed playing bingo with her sister, bird watching and growing beautiful flower and vegetable gardens at her home. She liked going to county and state fairs, even showing some of her prized flowers.
Gloria Tjabring is survived by her son, Rick (Donnita) Tjabring; one sister, Charlene Willms; nieces and nephews: Charlie Willms, Mike Willms, Randy Henderson, Les Henderson, Sheri Roberts, Sharon Henderson and David Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband Delbert; parents, Chas and Sophie Lursen; and sisters, Dorothy Henderson and Ruth Carlsen.