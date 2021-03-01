IOWA FALLS - Gary Lea Tjarks, 62, of Iowa Falls, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Linns Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to: Gary Tjarks Memorial, c/o Linns Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Gary was born on Dec. 23, 1958, to Gary Lee and Karen (Jacobson) Tjarks. He attended school in Iowa Falls. He worked for many years as a farmhand, carpet layer and a groundskeeper for Highland Golf Club. Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting and visiting with family and friends. Gary and Rhonda Wood were together for 32 years.