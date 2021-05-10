Tjarks, Ronald Lee

IOWA FALLS - Ronald Lee Tjarks, 63, of Iowa Falls, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton. Memorial services will be held at Foster Park in Iowa Falls at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14. Please bring your own chair. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family, c/o of Ron Tjarks Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Ronald Lee Tjarks was born Nov. 28, 1957, to Gary Lee and Karen Ileen (Jacobson) Tjarks in Eldora, Iowa. Ron attended the Iowa Falls Schools with the graduating class of 1976. Ron served in the United States Navy from 1975 to 1977. Ron was united in marriage to Mary Jo Butler. To this union three children were born: Joshua, Joseph and Joni. In 1990 Ron graduated from DMACC with a degree in commercial horticulture and was on the Dean’s List. Ron worked as a greenskeeper for Highland Country Club. He belonged to the NRA. Ron was a member, an Elder and a Trustee at the First Christian Church. He was an AA sponsor for many attending meetings at the Fireside.