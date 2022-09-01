ACKLEY
Steve Tjarks, 72, of Ackley, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services are pending with the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Steve William Tjarks was born on May 25, 1950 in Iowa Falls to Donald and Margie (Janes) Tjarks. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School.
Steve had an infectious laugh and loved spending time with his family. His highlight was seeing his nieces and nephews. He had a deep faith in his Lord and Savior and enjoyed going to church, reading his bible and listening to gospel music. In his younger years he maintained lawns for others and took deep pride in his work. Steve loved his Cadets, the Hawkeyes, the Baltimore Colts and the Minnesota Twins. You could say he was a bit of a sports fanatic.
Steve is survived by his siblings: Donna (Kevin) Vierkandt of Alden, Timothy (Deanne) Tjarks of Cedar Falls and Suzanne (Mike) Murphy of Iowa Falls; his nieces and nephews and lifelong friend Mike Ingebritson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Victor Tjarks.