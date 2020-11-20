ELLSWORTH
Victor Tjarks, 64, passed away at his home in Ellsworth. A private family funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Community Church of Kamrar. Burial will follow in the Buckeye Cemetery. The Governor's mandate on social distancing and the wearing of masks must be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established. Boeke Funeral Home of Radcliffe is in charge of arrangements. For more information and online condolences go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com
Victor Lynn Tjarks was born Dec. 13, 1955, in Eldora to Don and Margie (Janes) Tjarks. He grew up in Iowa Falls with his four siblings, Steve, Tim, Donna and Suzanne, and graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1974. Growing up, Vic loved to play golf, spend time with his brothers, play ball on the north end of town and deliver papers. He was good at just about every sport he tried, but golf was his first love.
Vic loved all kinds of music and worked as a DJ for many years, which is how he met many of his closest friends. He lived out in California in his young adult years. While living in Torrance, he worked as a butler with his best friend, Doc (Steve Emdee), and also as a tax preparer. While his nieces and nephews were growing up, Vic loved coaching their sports teams and spending quality time with them.
In 1997, Vic met Staci Kuhfus in Jewell, and had a baby, Hannah JoLynn, a year later. He had another little girl, MaeAnna Marie, with Merna Ubben of Iowa Falls. Vic loved getting to see MaeAnna and Hannah become best friends as they got older, and they even spent a week in California together last summer, exploring their dad’s old stomping grounds.
Along with his love for his family, Vic’s love for the Iowa Hawkeyes was unmatched. His faith was also very important to him, and he consistently reminded himself to “Put on the full armor of God.”
Vic will be missed deeply by his surviving family - his daughters, Hannah JoLynn and her fiancé Jason and MaeAnna Marie; the love of his life, Staci; his father, Don; brothers, Tim and his wife Deanne Tjarks and Steve Tjarks; sisters, Donna and her husband Kevin Vierkandt and Suzanne and her husband Mike Murphy; along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and countless cousins.
Vic was preceded in death by his mother, Margie Anna, his grandparents and several aunts and uncles.
