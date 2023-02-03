IOWA FALLS - Colby M. Tripp, 30, of Iowa Falls passed away Feb. 1, 2023 at UnityPoint Health, Iowa Methodist in Des Moines surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Adams Celebration of Life in Owasa. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
Colby was a kind and loving son and brother and father to Jacob and Sage. His passing has left a huge void in the lives of those who knew and loved him, but we find comfort in the memories we hold dear.
Colby lived life to the fullest, always seeking joy and spreading it to those around him. He had a heart as big as the sky and never hesitated to help those in need. His infectious smile, contagious laughter and unwavering kindness will always be remembered by those who knew Colby.
Jacob and Sage were the light of his life and he loved them more than anything else. His love for them will live on in the memories they hold and the lessons they have learned from their father.
Colby’s presence in our lives will be missed but we take solace in the fact that his spirit will continue to live on through the love he shared and the positive impact he had on those around him.
Those left to honor his memory are his mother Dawn (Lampman) Tripp and special friend Frank; father Jeff Tripp; son Jacob Tripp; daughter Sage Long; father Everett Larson; brothers: Joey (Katie) Liekweg, Justin Liekweg, Jarod (Aryn) Tripp, Stephen Tripp; sisters: Emily Tripp, Jessie (Eric) Eugenio; special friend Samantha Olmstead and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Preceded in death by grandparents: Andrea (Heffelmeier) Lampman and Jim Lampman, Russell Larson Sr., and Beverly (Keigly) Larson and nephew Kaleb Tripp.