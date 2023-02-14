ELDORA - Neale Trout, 86, of Eldora, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Oakview in Conrad. He will be laid to rest with a private family graveside inurnment at the Eastlawn Memory Gardens. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Neale and his family.
Neale William Trout was born on March 24, 1936 to Bernard Lowell and Maxine (Edwards) Trout on the farm in Pleasant Township, rural New Providence. He attended Fairfax country school and later graduated from New Providence High School class of 1954. His family moved to Gifford in 1950. He worked in elevator construction, Cote Ready Mix of Gifford and Bendix Corp in Davenport. Neale later discovered driving semi was his true interest and soon owned his own tractor trailer leasing to Mickow Corp of Des Moines and Smithway Freight of Fort Dodge. In retirement he drove for Ray Willit, owner of Mara Transport of Union.
Neale Trout is survived by his brother, Marvin Trout of Urbandale; sister, Barbara Neymeyer of Eldora; nieces: Linda Trout and Hayley Sizemore; nephews: Gary Neale Trout and Bernard Trout and their families. Neale was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Larry Trout and Barry (Marcene) Trout and brother in-law, Cal Neymeyer.