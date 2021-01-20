LINCOLN, NEB.
Irma Jean Turner, of Lincoln, Nebraska (formerly of Iowa Falls and Galt, Iowa, and Rogers and Bella Vista, Arkansas), died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. She was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on April 7, 1934, to †Gene and †Eleanor Minder, the oldest of four (†Jack, †Jane and †Ed).
On Jan. 4, 1953, she married †John Andrew Turner and they raised six children: John (†Pam) of Urbandale, Iowa; Janean (David) Fode of Carlton, Minnesota; J.C. of Woodbury, Minnesota; James (Diana) of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Joe (Mary) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Jana (Larry) Peterson of Garrison, Minnesota; and was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed sing-alongs at the player piano and always loved to “eat dessert first!” Please eat a Hostess Ding Dong in her honor.
Her family would especially like to thank the staff at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Tabitha Hospice for the care they provided Irma, especially during the final months of her life.
Her life will be celebrated by family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Tabitha Foundation, 4720 Randolph St., Lincoln, NE 68510. To leave an online condolence, visit www.bmlfh.com.
Irma Jean Turner, of Lincoln, Nebraska (formerly of Iowa Falls and Galt, Iowa, and Rogers and Bella Vista, Arkansas), died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. She was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on April 7, 1934, to †Gene and †Eleanor Minder, the oldest of four (†Jack, †Jane and †Ed).
On Jan. 4, 1953, she married †John Andrew Turner and they raised six children: John (†Pam) of Urbandale, Iowa; Janean (David) Fode of Carlton, Minnesota; J.C. of Woodbury, Minnesota; James (Diana) of Cedar Falls, Iowa; Joe (Mary) of Lincoln, Nebraska; Jana (Larry) Peterson of Garrison, Minnesota; and was blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed sing-alongs at the player piano and always loved to “eat dessert first!” Please eat a Hostess Ding Dong in her honor.
Her family would especially like to thank the staff at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Tabitha Hospice for the care they provided Irma, especially during the final months of her life.
Her life will be celebrated by family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to Tabitha Foundation, 4720 Randolph St., Lincoln, NE 68510. To leave an online condolence, visit www.bmlfh.com.