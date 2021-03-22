Turner, Marty Floyd

IOWA FALLS - Marty Floyd Turner, 68, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home in Iowa Falls, under the care of Mercy One North Iowa Hospice. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel, followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments until 3 p.m. Memorials may be directed to: Marty Turner memorial, c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Marty Floyd Turner was born May 9, 1952, to Willard “Tex” Floyd and Clara Blanche Case Turner in Marshalltown, Iowa. Marty attended the Iowa Falls schools and graduated with the class of 1970. On June 5, 1993, Marty was united in marriage to Sandra Jane Sauer. Marty most recently worked for the City of Iowa Falls in the street department and previously worked at Modern Hog.