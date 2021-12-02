Turner, Mathew “Mat” Dean

REPUBLIC, Mo. - Mathew Dean Turner became an angel and went to heaven on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. He was only 38 years old. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, Hines St. and Hampton Ave. off HWY 174, in Republic, Mo. He was born on June 8, 1983, to Teri (Tyler) and Joel Turner.
Mathew graduated from high school and then earned an Associate of Arts degree from OTC. After college, he married Emily Bottom and joined the United States Air Force. Mathew excelled in the Air Force, earning two more college degrees. One in aircraft electrical and the other in environmental systems. He spent four years working on and maintaining jets at the Travis Air Force Base in California. He attended Airman Leadership School and was promoted early to Staff Sergeant.