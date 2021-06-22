Turner, Sandra Jane

IOWA FALLS - Sandra Jane Turner, 60, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at her home in Iowa Falls. Services for Sandra Turner will be 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Sandra Turner memorial Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Linn’s Funeral Chapel in Iowa Falls is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Sandra Jane Sauer was born Feb. 6, 1961, in Linn County, Iowa. She graduated from Lisbon High with the class of 1979. She attended Kirkwood Community College. She then went to Ellsworth Community College and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science. On June 5, 1993, Sandra was united in marriage to Marty Turner. Sandy worked at Ellsworth Hospital until her retirement in 2011.