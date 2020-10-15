Ben Theodore Van Hove, 86, of Steamboat Rock, Iowa, passed away on the morning of Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Mary Greeley Hospital. Public graveside services for Ben will be Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Steamboat Rock cemetery located in Steamboat Rock, with Pastor Lynn Arends officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service. Memorial contributions may be directed in Ben’s name to either the Presbyterian Church and/or the Steamboat Rock Library. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.