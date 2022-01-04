Van Kooten, Linda Ruth

IOWA FALLS - Linda Van Kooten, 75, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home. A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, at the Counsell Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Following the visitation, she will be laid to rest with a private family graveside inurnment at the Union Cemetery. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Linda and her family.
Linda Ruth Van Kooten was born on Jan. 27, 1946, to Len and Nellie (Booy) Spencer in Des Moines. She graduated from Pella Christian High School. On Feb. 1, 1962, Linda was united in marriage to Elvin Van Kooten in Pella.