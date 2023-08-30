Van Winkle, Cathy Lynn (Andersen) April 15, 1951-Aug. 29, 2023

POPEJOY - Cathy was born in Iowa Falls, Iowa to Grant and Kate Andersen, and grew up near Popejoy, Iowa, on a 1,000-acre farm. She graduated from Alden High School in 1969 with honors, multiple State and National academic and athletic awards, including lettering for 4 years in basketball, track and softball.
She attended college on scholarship at Midwest College in Denison, Iowa for 1 year and then 3 years at Iowa State University, earning degrees in mathematics and physics, where she was on the dean’s list all quarters (except for the quarter she met Chuck) and graduated with distinction in 1973. She played athletics throughout college and was a member of the ISU softball team where she excelled and played in the first ever Women’s College World Series held in Omaha in 1971.
After college, Chuck and Cathy married Sept. 2, 1973, and moved to Chicago for their first jobs. She worked as an accountant and their first child was born (Chaz). In 1979, they moved to Omaha where their second child (Cara) was born and raised their family. Cathy taught math at Millard South High School for 25 years, retiring in 2007. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school at her church. Because of her distinctive teaching style and last name, we consistently run into her past students wishing her well and appreciative of her mentorship. In 2010, Cathy was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, to which she succumbed with her husband by her side.
Cathy valued family and was dedicated to their wellbeing, from raising her children to participating in holiday celebrations with her 10 siblings (and their families) making for epic Christmas gatherings. She is survived by her husband, Chuck; son, Chaz (Becky); daughter, Cara (Mike); granddaughter, Rian; grandsons: Charlie, Colton, Drew and Ryder; sisters: Judy (Gabb) Andersen, Bev Ford, Gloria (Tom) Zimmerman, Darla Andersen; brother, Dale (Kathy) Andersen; step-brothers, Kelly and Marshall Christensen. She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Ray Christensen; brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Anita Andersen; brother, John (Diane) Andersen; step-brother, Jeff Christensen. We rejoice that she now rests with Jesus. Clothed in Christ’s righteousness in baptism and redeemed by his saving death. Cathy remained steadfast in the confidence of His resurrection and the peace which only Jesus can give. May His peace and presence comfort us in Cathy’s absence.
Visitation is Friday, Sept. 1, 5 to 7 p.m. at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S 96th St, La Vista, Neb. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 2 at 11 a.m., at Beautiful Savior. Luncheon immediately follows.
Cathy’s grandson, Drew Sillman (Cara), suffers from Batten Disease, a very rare genetic disorder that affects the brain and nervous system. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to either Batten Disease Research (Childhood dementia) at: Batten 4 Drew at https://www.facebook.com/batten4drew/ or Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/. To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “Live Cast” button at the top of the home page.
Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel.