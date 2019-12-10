IOWA FALLS—Velma Lois Crosser, 88, of Iowa Falls, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Scenic Manor. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 520 College Ave., Iowa Falls. A time of visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls. Burial will be at Northlawn Memory Garden Cemetery, Iowa Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Greenbelt Humane Society, 319 River St., Iowa Falls, IA 50126 or the First Congregational UCC Church, 520 College Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. The Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel is handling the arrangements.