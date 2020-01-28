ACKLEY - Viola Geerdes, 93, of Ackley, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. John's U.C.C. in Ackley with burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. before the service Saturday. The Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley is assisting the family.
Viola Lois (Ulfers) Geerdes, daughter of Clarence and Ellen (Miller) Ulfers, was born Feb. 13, 1926, at the home farm east of Ackley in Grundy County. She was baptized at St. Johns Evangelical and Reformed Church on Sept. 12, 1926, and later became a member of St. Johns United Church of Christ in Ackley on Dec. 19, 1948.