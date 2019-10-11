ELDORA - Virginia M. “Ginnie” Hoy, 96, of Eldora, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Arlington Place Assisted Living, in Grundy Center, while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice. A rosary service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Eldora, followed by her visitation from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church with Father Kevin Earleywine as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Eldora. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel, is caring for Ginnie and her family. Memorials may be directed to the family which will later be donated to several charities. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Virginia Mary Hoy was born on June 9, 1923, in Bennington, Michigan, to her parents William and Kathryn (Powers) Doyle. Ginnie graduated from St. Paul Catholic High School in Owosso, Michigan, in the class of 1941. She began her career as a bookkeeper for the Grand Trunk Railroad and the Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad. After moving to Eldora she continued her bookkeeping career with United Suppliers while in its infancy, which has grown now into a billion-dollar company. Ginnie retired from United Suppliers in 1986. She was united in marriage to James W. Hoy on Aug. 23, 1947, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso, Michigan. Together they welcomed their sons Kevin and Timothy into their family.