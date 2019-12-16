DES MOINES
Lila Walker, 100, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 16, at DSM First, Des Moines. She was laid to rest at the Metz Sugar Grove Cemetery, Newton, Iowa. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Lila and her family.
Lila Mae Walker was born May 3, 1919, to Charles Dwight and Agatha Estella (Smith) Rose in Marion County, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Hubert Jerome Walker on June 28, 1942, at the Newton A/G Church. They had one daughter, Kristie Mae, in 1955. Lila was a secretary for the Camp Fire Girls, and secretary/treasurer at UBCCT (Airstream) for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to church, and especially loved to camp. Lila and her husband travelled to Arizona for 35 years.
Lila Mae Walker is survived by her daughter, Kristie (Kelvin) Leibold; grandchildren: Michael (Bri) Leibold, Amanda (Steve) Nesvik, and Lisa Leibold; great-granddaughters: Jayle Nesvik, Taylynn Thompson, and Brinlee Nesvik; and a sister-in-law, Norma Rose. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hubert Walker; a sister, Vera Messick; and brother, Paul Rose.
