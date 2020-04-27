ACKLEY
Darrel Jay Walterman, a.k.a. Skinny, from Hampton, Iowa, was born Oct. 3, 1958, in Sioux City, Iowa, and passed away at Grand Jivanté in Ackley, Iowa, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. His parents were Betty Jean (Koppes) and John Dale Walterman. He was 61 years young.
A third grade report card reads, “Darrel is an exceptional student who must be kept motivated and challenged if he is to progress as rapidly as he should. His sense of humor has kept us all in good humor.” That pretty much sums up Darrel, his life, and how he affected everyone around him. He had a brilliant mind that worked amazingly fast, a quick wit, had many friends, and throughout life people gravitated to him because he was such a fun and caring person to be around.
One who struggled with personal challenges himself, Darrel was always on the lookout for others who suffered the same or similar and would do his best to make them smile, encourage them or share what he hoped were words of wisdom in person, by phone or by mail. He enjoyed writing including letters, editorials and had even started a book. He always cracked one-liners or told jokes to make others and himself have fun and laugh together. He loved people and loved activity especially terrorizing Ackley and Geneva with Matt, Rick, Steve W. and Steve D., Ron and the Plendls; hunting, trapping, walleye fishing with the annual trip to Canada with Eldora, Iowa, friends and sometimes family members; dancing, golfing, playing softball and cards, bowling and shooting pool; late night/early morning catfishing with Keith; bonfires and road trips or visits with Robinette, Bart, Charlie and Bev and others; and picture puzzles, crosswords and the Cubs. If you were a friend, you were a friend for life. If you were family, you were blessed with his love, caring and lots of laughter.
Darrel is remembered by three siblings, Dwayne in Ingleside, Texas; Dennis in Eagle, Idaho; and Donna in Marshalltown, Iowa; nieces, Hilary (Thompson) Dickson, Iowa, and Lori Walterman Angelino, Texas; nephew, Nick Thompson, Minnesota; and eight grand-nieces and -nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Betty Walterman, and one niece, Destiny Harrison Olson.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
