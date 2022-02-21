Walters, Donald (Don)

NEW PROVIDENCE - Donald (Don) Walters, 93, of New Providence, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the Hubbard Care Center ("The Hubbard Hilton"), in Hubbard. A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, from 12-2 p.m. at St. Johns' Lutheran Church in Hubbard. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. A military burial will follow in the Ellsworth Cemetery in Eldora.
Don was born at home in New Providence on April 15, 1928, to Henry and Minnie (Daleske) Walters during a blizzard. He graduated from Hubbard High School in 1945. He joined the Army in December 1950 in the 235th Observation Battalion at Camp McCoy in Wisconsin. When he returned home in December 1952, he returned to farming on the family farm with his brother George until 1992. On Aug. 24, 1975, Don married Darlene Springer (nee Thompson) in Eau Claire, Wisc. Don lived on the family farm until 2018 when he entered the Hubbard Care Center which he affectionately called The Hubbard Hilton. Don was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the American Legion. He enjoyed smoking meats of all kinds and sharing with family. He was an avid, year-long fisherman and shared his catches with family or friends. He and his wife always had a large garden and canned many jars of garden crops they raised which they shared.