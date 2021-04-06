ELDORA—Gary Walters, 84, of rural Eldora, entered into Heaven’s glory the night of Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services and visitation in honor of Gary and of the Christian faith were held Saturday, April 3, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Eldora. He was laid to rest in the Eldora City Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. His services are available to watch at https://www.facebook.com/Mitchell-Family-Funeral-Home-99280714047/. The Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown is caring for Gary and his family.