Warner, Robert Irvin

IOWA FALLS - Robert Irvin Warner, 84, of Iowa Falls, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial in Waterloo. There will be a public visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Linn’s Funeral Home, Iowa Falls Chapel. A private family funeral service will be held at a later date with burial at Union Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Robert Warner Memorial, Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa, 50126.
Robert Irvin Warner was born July 7, 1938, at the family farm in Franklin County, Iowa, the son of Victor Irvin and Ruth Elizabeth Olsen. He attended the Iowa Falls Schools graduating with the class of 1956. Robert worked his farm south of Iowa Falls until retirement. On Nov. 25, 1959, Robert was united in marriage to Darlene Louise Halfpop in Ponca City, Neb. Bob enjoyed his dog Joey and going camping with his special friend Bert.
Bob is survived by his special friend Bert Holland of Charles City; two daughters: Connie Warner of Altoona, and Darla (Wayne) Carpenter of Iowa Falls; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene; his parents; a son Terry Barnhart; brothers: Jack, Bill and David Warner; and one grandson.