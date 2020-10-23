IOWA FALLS—Carol Warschkow, 72, of Iowa Falls, passed away at her home surrounded by her family Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Funeral services will be Thursday, Oct. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Iowa Falls with burial at Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Carol was born on July 23, 1948, as the only child of Else and Annie (Feikes) Oelmann. She attended country school and later graduated from Iowa Falls High School. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Ron Warschkow, on Nov. 6, 1966. They were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls where they raised their family with a strong Christian faith. She worked as a bank teller at Citizen’s State Bank until starting her favorite career of being a mom in 1968 after having their son, Troy, and later daughter, Trisha, in 1972. Over the years she was Ron’s best hired hand on the farm, a harder worker than most men and could do anything she put her mind to. They enjoyed farming together and raising their family on the farm and traveling across the country tractor pulling where they met many dear friends. In 1996, Ron and Carol started their own bus company, Leisure Time X-Press, and enjoyed hauling people to casinos, bank trips and many other adventures where again, she met many dear friends who became more like family. She especially enjoyed the trips to the casinos where she always seemed to be very lucky and used her winnings to fund her children’s weddings and several family vacations. Of all her jobs she always said her greatest accomplishment was being a mom and grandma and her family was her most prized possession. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events over the years and was their biggest fan. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.