DOWS - William B. Weidemann, 87, of Dows, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at First Lutheran Church in Dows with burial in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, April 28, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
William B. Weidemann was born on May 25, 1935, in Dows, Iowa to Walter and Mabel (Fanselow) Weidemann. He graduated from Dows High School. On June 3, 1956, William was united in marriage to Beverly Lehmann at the Grant Center Lutheran Church. William and Beverly initially started out farming and then after seven years he transitioned from farming into what became his passion of earthmoving. In 1964, Bill and Bev purchased the Dows Construction Company which later became Weidemann Inc. in 1971. Bill loved working on projects and mentoring people in the construction industry. Having lived all his life in the Dows area, he was very community minded. He was instrumental in the construction of the Dows Golf Course, helped with the building of the Dows School Track, served on the Dows School Board, City Council, Corn Days Parade Committee, helped with downtown Christmas decorations each year and to other causes, such as donation of land for the Freedom Rock located in Dows. Bill also served as the president of the Association of General Contractors, president of the Dows School Board and a Sunday School teacher. In his free time Bill enjoyed time with friends and family, traveling, golf, fishing (many trips to Canada and Northern Minnesota), snowmobile trips, and sporting events of children and grandchildren.
William is survived by his wife Beverly of Dows, sons Steve (Juli) Weidemann of Iowa Falls, Mark Weidemann of Houston, Texas; Larry Weidemann of Rowan; Todd (Christine) Weidemann of Omaha, Neb.; and Chad (Nicole) Weidemann of Lakeville, Min.; sisters Sue Smit of Hampton and Karen Keller of Papillon, Neb.; brothers Jon Weidemann of Clarion and Merle Weidemann of Dows; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Donna Rae Boll, Melvin Weidemann and Kathy Green.