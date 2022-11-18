IOWA FALLS - David Parmelee Welden, 96, of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls. There was a private family burial. Linn’s Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel helped the family with arrangements.
Dave Welden was born May 16, 1926, in Iowa Falls to Ernest (E.Z.) and Helen (Parmelee) Welden. From the age of seven, he and his family have lived on the river. Much of his childhood as well as his adulthood was spent outdoors, eating, sleeping, working and having fun. From childhood he had a basement shop where he could build, repair and invent machines, gadgets and whatnots to his heart’s content. He was always thinking. He graduated from Iowa Falls High School in the class of 1944. He trained for the Navy and served on a repair ship shortly after the close of the war near Japan. He got ships that were stranded or damaged back into condition to get to port.
Dave was a concrete man like his father. He worked at Welden Brothers and then Prestressed Concrete, working from general labor to design and troubleshooting over the years. In 1950, he married Shirley House and fathered three children: Steve, Cheri and Bev. He continued on with his inventing of concrete-related machinery and left to take ownership of Iowa Falls Machine Works and establish Welden Steam Generators. He traveled worldwide, patented several machines, authored a book: “The Stone”, and loved chainsawing, using his zero-radius lawnmower and tools. He even rode up in a hot air balloon at the age of 91.
He leaves behind his children: Steve (Jacque) Welden of Alabama, Cheri (Scott) Jensen of Colorado, and Bev (Joe Smith) Welden of Iowa Falls, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley, and two sisters: Molly Alcorn and Ann Barker.