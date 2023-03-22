VENICE, Fla. - Eugene Whipple, 88, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2023, at home in Venice, Florida. He was born to Donald and Clarice Whipple on July 4, 1934.
He married Sheilia Rush on July 2, 1961, at First Christian Church in Iowa Falls, Iowa. They settled in Duluth, Minn., and raised two children. He was an insurance agent for State Farm Insurance for 36 years in Duluth before retiring in 1999.
He was a loving and caring son, husband, and father, always ready with a good story or a funny joke. You could find him bowling or snowmobiling in the winter or spending summers with family at the cabin on Lake Vermillion, Virginia, Minn. He and Sheilia split retirement between summers at the cabin and winters in Venice, Florida until 2016 when they remained in Florida fulltime.
Eugene is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Clarice Whipple, his brothers John and Chester Whipple, and his sister Sherri Kline. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Sheilia Whipple, his daughter Tracy Whipple of St Louis Park, Minn.; his son Lance and daughter-in-law Wanda Whipple of Cloquet, Minn.; and his grandchildren: Kayla, Amanda, and Eric.