ELDORA - Barbara Jean (Wheeler) White, 91, of Eldora, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Services for Barbara White will be Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Linn Funeral Home Iowa Falls Chapel. Memorials can be sent to the family of Barbara White C/O Linn’s Funeral Home 1521 Washington Avenue, Iowa Falls, Iowa 50126.
Barbara was born Dec. 20, 1931, in Center Point, Indiana, to LeRoy Isaac and Laura Burnice (Clingerman) Wheeler. She attended schools in Stauton, Ashboro and Bowling Green, Ind. She graduated from Bowling Green High School where she was valedictorian of her senior class. She received a scholarship, which she passed over to her friend, JoAnn Crawford, to pursue a nursing career. She has been a member of the Mount Carmel EUB (Evangelical United Brethren) Church near Bowling Green, Ind. She worked in the Bowling Green school cafeteria as a cook for two years before going to work for the Campbell’s Soup Company in Terra Haute, Ind., until she married in 1954.
She married Virgil Harold White on Oct. 9, 1954, at the home of her parents in Center Point, Ind. She and her husband were Amway distributers for many years. After raising her eight children, they attended farmer’s markets in Iowa Falls, Hampton and Ackley. They then became market managers and started a new market in Eldora. In 1990 they won an award of first place in the state for improvements in both the Iowa Falls and Eldora markets. Barb was noted for her baking, jams/jellies, which were sent all over the U.S., and Australia! After just under 25 years, she and her late husband turned over the management and the Market Corner column to the younger generation. They also attended many craft shows with her many creations. She was also a published author.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, her parents, a sister Thelma Colclasure, brothers Robert and Ivan Wheeler, daughter-in-law Cynthia White, and two grandsons Cory and Kevin White.
She is survived by her two sisters, Janice (Don) White, and Charlene White, both of Iowa Falls, her eight children: Mike White, Eldora; Larry White, Anamosa, Iowa; Laura Whisler, Aurora, Colo.; Rosina (Tim) Craighton, Okmulgee, Okla.; Debra (Tim) Knapp, Rudd, Iowa; Gina (Jeff) Shinn, Fort Collins, Colo.;, Tom (Mindy) White, Ottumwa, Iowa; Franklin (Hetti) White, Eldora, Iowa; and 22 grandchildren: Anthony, Karen, Joey, Kyle, Alexander, Nikita, Heather, Michelle, T.J., Alicia, Jeremey, Josh, Nichole, Johanna, Catherine, Alexandra, Timothy, Arturo, Franklin Jr., Adel, Zebrine and Virgil; and several great-grandchildren.