STEAMBOAT ROCK - Wilhelmina "Willie" Van Hove, 86, of Steamboat Rock, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel in Eldora. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the First Presbyterian Church in Steamboat Rock. Burial will follow at Steamboat Rock Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Willie was born on June 12, 1933, in rural Grundy County, Iowa, to her parents, Harm and Fannie (Engelkes) Vander Holt. She was raised on the family farm in Grundy County and graduated from Parkersburg High School. Willie was united in marriage to Ben T. Van Hove on Aug. 5, 1955. Together they made their home in Steamboat Rock and welcomed their two daughters, Shirlee and Lori, into their family. Willie was a homemaker and mother for most of her children’s lives, but then went to work at Infant Seat in Eldora. Later in life she took many part-time jobs just to keep busy.