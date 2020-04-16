IOWA FALLS - William Schmidt, 89, of Iowa Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Hansen Family Hospital. Private family funeral services will be Friday, April 17, at the Woodley Funeral Home with the Rev. Paul L. Beisel officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Union Cemetery. Woodley Funeral Home, LLC of Iowa Falls is caring for Bill and his family.
William Bill Harvey Schmidt was born on Sept. 24, 1930, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Harvey and Arlene (Guidinger) Schmidt. Bill grew up on a Platte River Valley farm in Nebraska, the oldest of five siblings. He graduated from high school at the age of 16. A Regents scholarship enabled him to enroll at Midland College in Fremont, Nebraska, rather than becoming a teacher at a nearby country school. His college career was interrupted by the Korean War where he served four years in the Air Force. Upon his return, he completed his bachelors degree, and taught high school at Valley Nebraska for one year before moving to Iowa State University to pursue a masters degree. While at ISU, he met and married Nadine Joan Munsterman on Dec. 21, 1957, at Memorial Lutheran Church in Ames, Iowa. He began his college teaching career at Ellsworth Community College in 1959, teaching biological sciences. In 1981 Bill became deeply involved with what would become the Calkins Nature Area. He started Ellsworth Colleges Conservation Technology Program in 1983 which became one of the colleges strong degree programs. In 1996, the dream of an Interpretive Center/Natural History Museum building at Calkins was accomplished. Bill was active in the community and the surrounding area serving on the Iowa Falls Park Board, Hardin County Conservation Board and various other Iowa River Greenbelt development and preservation efforts. Bill was honored for his accomplishments and educational legacy when he received an honorary Doctorate of Science degree at the 2013 ECC commencement ceremony. Throughout his career, Bill was regarded not only as a teacher but as a mentor, colleague, and friend. Bill retired from ECC in 1992.