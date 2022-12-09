LOGAN, Utah - Neville Wesley (Wes) Williams passed away on Dec. 5, 2022, in his Logan, Utah, home.
A funeral service will be held at 9:45 a.m. (CST) Friday, Dec. 16, in Logan. Livestreaming will be available. Visit cvmortuary.com for details.
Wes was born Sept. 14, 1937, in Iowa Falls to Laurel and Norma Irene (Nelson) Williams.
He graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1956. Wes attended Iowa State University, Ellsworth Community College, Utah State University and Brigham Young University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science (BYU) and a Master of Science degree in agricultural education (USU).
Wes is survived by his immediate family: wife Ruth of Logan, Utah; children: Judlein Duggins and Wendy Martinez of Fort Collins, Colo.; Cindy (Scott) Bateman; Todd (Roxanne) Williams Ross (Lauretta) Williams, all of Salt Lake City, Utah; 23 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include: his brother, Myron (Connie) Williams of Cedar Rapids; nephews Tom (Angie) Williams and Mike Williams of Iowa Falls; John Williams of Eldora; niece Laura (Joe) Booth of Cedar Rapids; nephew Phillip (Tiffany) Williams of Cedar Rapids; and niece Amy (Brenna) Williams Crow of Urbandale.
He was preceded in death by his father Laurel Williams, mother Norma (Nelson) Williams and brothers Gail Williams and Roger Williams.