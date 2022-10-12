ELDORA - Sandra “Sandy” Alaine (Mazurik) Williams, 55, of Eldora, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Scenic Manor, Iowa Falls. Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-7 p.m. at Adams Celebration of Life in Owasa. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 14, at 10:30 a.m., at the Methodist Church in Eldora, with lunch following the service. Burial to follow at Sheppard Cemetery in Gifford, Iowa. With honor, Adams Celebration of Life is serving the family.
Sandy was born on Dec. 12, 1966, to David and Charlotte (Baker) Mazurik in Euclid, Ohio. She grew up in Eldora and graduated from Eldora-New Providence High School in 1985. She attended Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Graceland University in Lamoni and graduated from Marshalltown Community College in Marshalltown, where she earned an associate degree in computer science. On May 14, 1993, she married Scott Earl Williams, of Eldora, and resided on their farm in rural Eldora.
Sandy worked at the Hardin County Savings Bank in Eldora as a loan administrator/vice president, a job she deeply loved, along with her co-workers and customers. She came home often with a smile on her face and good story to tell. She also previously worked in many roles at United Suppliers, Inc. and Printing Services, Inc. (PSI) both in Eldora. Sandy was involved in the Hardin County Cattlemen’s Association for many years. Initially assisting Scott with his work as a board member, and then joining the board as their bookkeeper.
Sandy’s other activities included serving as a Worth Matron of Ascension Chapter, Eldora, Order of the Easter Star, volunteering at the Grand Theatre in Eldora, supporting her daughter, Katie, with 4-H and FFA activities, cheering on Charlie, her son, in speech, musical and Boy Scouts, bowling weekly at the Eldora Bowl and working constantly on farm improvements.
Sandy is survived by her husband Scott Williams, Eldora; daughter Katherine Williams, DeSoto, Kan.; son Charles (Elinor) Williams, Wrathbone, Iowa City; sister-in-law Lori (Kent) Krause, Iowa Falls; sister-in-law Monica (Scott) Ridout, Eldora; nephews Parker (Lexa) Krause and son Kingston, Alden; Andrew Mazurik, Eldora; and niece Rebecca (Blake) Gustafson and their daughters, Eldora.
Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law Edna Mae Williams, father-in-law Charles W. Williams, brother Thomas Mazurik and nephew Hunter Krause.