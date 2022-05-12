Williamson, Donna Rae

JEWELL - Donna Rae Williamson, 63, of Jewell and formerly of Iowa Falls, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral services for Donna Williamson will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Linn’s Funeral Home Chapel, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services, with burial at Cottage Cemetery Hardin County directly following services. Memorials may be directed to the family: Donna Williamson memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126