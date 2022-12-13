ELDORA - Elmer Lee Wilson, 74, formerly of Eldora, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, at the Iowa Veteran’s Home while under the care of Iowa River Hospice, after a battle with dementia. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel, in Eldora. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memory Gardens in Eldora. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Elmer was born on June 16, 1948, to James and Icel (Mathis) Wilson. He was raised in New Providence with his parents and three brothers.
Elmer Joined the United States Army on Sept. 23, 1969, and was later medically discharged. After the Army he moved to Eldora, married Joni Nordskow and though the marriage didn’t work, five children came from this union.
Elmer worked for FS Tire and Anhydrous, construction and was a cattle farmer, but the job he loved the most was being a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He loved riding in the Pony Express, his blue jeans, flannel shirts, and swore he could fix anything with a roll of duct tape.
Elmer will be forever missed by his children: Travis (Dawn) Wilson of Iowa Falls, Trena (Jeremy) Norm of Hubbard, Trisha Wilson, Treasure Wilson (Trevor “Fish” Fisher) both of Eldora, and Trevor Wilson of Carroll; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brothers: Rick (Pam) Wilson of Garwin, and Ed Wilson of Alden; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Elmer was met in heaven by his parents: James Sr. and Icel; brother James Jr.; his grandparents and an infant niece.
The family requests that you dress casual as that is what Elmer would have wanted.