Wiseman, Sharon

WILLIAMS - Sharon Wiseman, 82, of Williams died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.
Sharon Kay Thorson, daughter of Cecil and Beulah (Beaty) Thorson, was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Vermillion, S.D. She graduated from Elk Point High School in Elk Point, S.D., and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. On Aug. 8, 1959, Sharon was united in marriage to Robert Allan Wiseman in Elk Point, S.D. She was a middle school teacher, a housewife and an antique dealer for many years.