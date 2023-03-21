ACKLEY-Ronald Wolff, 65, of Ackley, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023 at Hansen Family Hospital. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Ackley United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Iowa Falls is caring for Ron and his family.
Ronald Charles Wolff was born on Sept. 14, 1957 to Charles and Dixie (Sanders) Wolff in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Ronald attended Dunkerton High School. Following high school Ronald honorably served in the United States Army. Following his service, Ron was a truck driver for over 38 years.
On June 4, 1977 Ronald was united in marriage to Cindy Thomas at the United Methodist Church in Fayette, Iowa.
Ron loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed riding his Harley with his friends and tinkering in the garage in his spare time.
Ronald Wolff is survived by his wife, Cindy Wolff of Ackley; children: Chad (Kirsten) Wolff of Elkhart, Iowa; Brandi (Fred) Garrelts of Washington, Iowa; grandchildren: Jayson Oratch, Kiley Garrelts, Cole Wolff, Makayla Garrelts and Gracie Wolff. He is also survived by his siblings: Barbie Wolff, Dave Wolff, Sandy Wolff and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Dixie Wolff and by his grandparents.