IOWA FALLS - Della Elizabeth Woomer, 68, of Iowa, and formerly of Smyrna, Del. passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, with loved ones by her side. A celebration of life for Della Woomer will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Church of the Open Bible, 408 College Ave., Iowa Falls. Linn’s Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family: Della Woomer memorial c/o Linn’s Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126.
Della Elizabeth Evans was born May 21, 1953, to Joseph Bruce Evans and Della Elizabeth (Scofield) Evans in Philadelphia, Pa. where she was raised with her four siblings. The family eventually moved to Delaware where Della met and married her rock, Michael Guy Woomer in 1978.