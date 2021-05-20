Yakel, Thelma (Tootie) Oelmann

IOWA FALLS - Thelma (Tootie) Oelmann Yakel, 76, of Iowa Falls, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Scenic Manor of Iowa Falls. Visitation with viewing will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 22, for Thelma (Tootie) Yakel at Linns Funeral Chapel in Iowa Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family c/o Thelma Yakel Memorial, Linns Funeral Home, 1521 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls, IA 50126. Linns Funeral Chapel in Iowa Falls is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Thelma Mae Oelmann was born May 15, 1945, to Fred and Stientje (Dannen) Oelmann at her parents home in Hardin County. She attended country schools. On Aug. 12, 1995, Thelma was united in marriage to Roger Yakel. She worked at Boyt, Riverside, and Walmart. Tootie was a Lady of the Moose Lodge and was an avid bowler and attended many bowling tournaments and loved to go to the casino.