Young, Joyce

ELDORA-Joyce Young, 78, of Eldora, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at her home. Memorial services will be 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Eldora. She will be laid to rest at the Rough Woods Cemetery at a later time. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, April 9, at the church. Woodley Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Iowa Falls is caring for Joyce and her family.
Joyce Ann (Turner) “Joy” Young was born on Sept. 6, 1942, in rural Butler County, Iowa, to James Leslie and Frances Mabel (Medders) Turner. Joyce married her high school sweetheart, David Young, on June 7, 1963. They are the parents of two boys, Brian David Young and Christopher John Young.