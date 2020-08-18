HUBBARD
Sana Zierke, 77, of Hubbard, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after a sudden cardiac arrest in her home on Aug. 12. An outdoor flowing visitation will be Tuesday evening, Aug. 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard. A memorial service will be held at Hubbard Recreation Club House on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 10:30 a.m. and a catered lunch will follow. Feel free to wear casual attire to both functions. Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established for local charities. Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Sana and her family. For more information go to: www.boekefuneralhomes.com
Sana Kay (Larson) Zierke left this world for a better place after a sudden cardiac arrest in her home on Aug. 12, 2020, which was her 58th wedding anniversary. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sept. 2, 1942. She was the fourth of five children born to Ira Edward Larson and Clara Judith (Teig) Larson. Her family had moved there for Ira to work in a bomber factory during World War II. Following the end of the war they moved back to Hubbard, where Ira entered into Case Implement with Orley Cox and later started Larson Plumbing & Heating. She attended K-12 at Hubbard Public School and graduated with the Class of 1960. Following graduation, she enrolled at Iowa School of Beauty in Des Moines along with her friend, Pam (Conway) Kulow. She later worked in Boone as a cosmetologist. She married Arlen “Doc” Zierke on Aug. 12, 1962, at Zion UCC church in Hubbard while Doc studied Veterinary Medicine at Iowa State University. Upon Doc’s graduation, she was awarded a PHT (Putting Hubby Through) degree. Sana and Doc raised three sons: Eric, Borge and David. Sana was a talented sewer, making numerous quilts at home as well as with the Salem Church Quilting Circle. She made and repaired countless clothing items over the years. She collected and used many sewing machines, sergers and looms. She and Doc played a game of Gin Rummy almost every night for a buck a point, keeping a ledger of accumulated points. Sana could use her winnings to buy a sewing machine of her choice and Doc could use his to buy yet another vintage gun for his collection. At last count, Doc owes her at least two sewing machines. She inherited her mother’s card-playing skills. Sana loved music, especially Gospel and she liked to dance. She loved all kinds of crafts and kept a hoard of materials, always on the lookout for more at garage sales and thrift stores. She was known as the crafty grandma by her grandkids. After raising three sons, she worked at Midwest Veterinary Clinic in Hubbard, the satellite clinic in Iowa Falls and Larson Plumbing & Heating in Hubbard. She enjoyed camping trips to Lake Pepin, winter vacations in Florida and Gulf Shores, Alabama, and especially an Alaska cruise in 2010 for her 50th wedding anniversary. Sunday morning breakfasts were held dear as she and Doc always had coffee with a little Bailey’s in it, did the Word Jumble in the Sunday Des Moines Register and enjoyed the quirky obituaries. She was challenged by health problems in recent years which limited her activities, but she was a fighter and kept going even when she was hurting. Her quick wit and honest opinions will be missed by many. She always said, “Depending on the day, I can be ‘Sana’ Claus or ‘Sana’ Flush.”
Sana was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Clara “CJ”; and brothers, Carl, Edward “Ed.” She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Doc; sons, Eric (Trish) of Hubbard, Borge (Shawn) of Homestead, Iowa, and David (Mel) of Iowa City; brother, David (Elaine) Larson of Hubbard; sister, Sallie (Robert) Harestad of Roland, Iowa; sister-in-law, Shirley Larson of Blacksburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Bailey Spencer of Columbus Junction, Iowa, Alex Zierke of Charleston, South Carolina, Rachel Zierke of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Susana Zierke, attending Mounty Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; James Zierke, attending William Penn College in Oskaloosa, Iowa; Eric B. Zierke attending Central College at Pella, Iowa, Ethan (Carly) Zierke of Bennett, Iowa; Erika Zierke, attending the University of Iowa, as well as a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
