ALDEN - Vern Ziesman, 94, of Alden, passed away on Friday, June 23, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, at the First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls with burial in the Otis Grove Cemetery in rural Dows. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls.
Vern was born in rural Popejoy on June 22, 1929 to Vern Robert Ziesman Sr. and Laura (Schager) Ziesman. He attended a one-room country school at Oakland #6 near Popejoy. In 1946, Vern graduated from the Popejoy High School.
On April 9, 1950, Vern was united in marriage to Dorothy Crabtree. They were blessed with six children. Vern loved farming and farmed near Popejoy, Dows and Lee Center. He began farming with horses and threshing oats with the neighbors. He also enjoyed milking cows, raising pigs and sheep and in his later years he loved raising his cows and baby calves. Spring was his favorite since calving took place. He took pride in the large garden which included raspberries, strawberries, grapes and apple trees.
Vern was a member of the Popejoy and Lee Center Methodist churches for 73 years. He was also a member of the Popejoy Lions Club. He served on the church board, the Franklin County Extension Board and was the Lee Center Sunday School Superintendent. He was a 4-H Leader for the Lee Fighting Midgets.
Vern always loved spending time with family, especially holidays and get-togethers with relatives. He enjoyed roller-skating and ice-skating when he was young. After retiring, Dorothy and he went on many traveling adventures together including trips to Branson, Colorado and California. He was especially interested in the activities and sports of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was very proud of their accomplishments.
Vern was a proud Norwegian and liked his lefse, lutefisk, krumkake and kringla.
Vern is survived by his wife Dorothy of Alden; children: Marie (David) Sporaa of Iowa Falls, Dennis (Barb) Ziesman of Iowa Falls, Jim (Julie) Ziesman of Alden, LeRoy (Diane) Ziesman of Alden and Linda (Brent) Erickson of Fresno, Calif.; grandchildren: Daunyale (Steve) Sporaa -Schiek of Emmetsburg; Nathan (Sheryl) Sporaa of Madrid; Shadrach (Jessica) Sporaa of Boone; Travis (Lisa) Ziesman of Iowa Falls; Chad (Jen) Ziesman of Iowa Falls; Wyatt (Dana) Ziesman of Iowa Falls; Brittany (Tim) Hicks-Henrichs of Ankeny; Heath (Nicole) Ziesman of Iowa Falls; Tanner (Angie) Ziesman of Iowa Falls; Christa (Jon) Killgore of Kentwood, Mich.; Zachariah (Lisa) Ziesman of Radcliffe; Anna (Evandro) Dos Santos of Long Branch, N.J.; and Laura (Levi) Henze of Clemons; and 43 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Walton of Sheffield, brother Don (Janet) Ziesman of Alden and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Judy Ziesman, brother Floyd Ziesman and great-grandson Landon Schiek.