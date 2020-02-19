Many people in Iowa Falls already knew the Weaver name — long connected to Green Belt Bank & Trust — but three years ago Jessie Weaver created a new association when she became the face of Open Door Iowa Falls.
The concept was new in 2017: an intimate space to gather with food and drinks, but not a restaurant. In the two and a half years since it opened, the community has grown to know — and love — the idea.
“I think people are catching on. I’ve had a lot of wives bring their hesitant husbands in and then they’ve really enjoyed their evening and now they are regulars,” Weaver said. “It’s especially hard because it’s a totally different concept. Once people learn about what I do here, I’ve found they appreciate it and spread the word.”
Weaver bought the building at 410 Washington Ave. in 2017. It had been several different businesses over the years, and at first she wasn’t exactly sure what she wanted to do with it.
“I knew I was going to have food, I knew I wanted to bring in guest chefs. I knew I wanted to have a place where people could gather for lunch and sit outside,” she said. “I just wanted something unique, but I hadn’t at that point identified what we were going to do or what our niche was going to be.”
Six months after she bought the building, Open Door officially opened its doors for the first event. And after a year and a half, the venue started serving monthly lunches.
“I want it to be more of an experience,” Weaver said. “We do all of our stuff in-house, so homemade and all of our recipes, ingredients create the lunches. I offer a variety of wines that might be different than you can get somewhere else.”
One thing Weaver knew she didn’t want to create was a full-time restaurant. She’d been in the restaurant business for years, starting at a burger and ice cream place in her hometown of Atlantic, Iowa when she was 15. She also worked at the Ames Golf and Country Club, as a banquet manager at a golf club in Minneapolis, and as a restaurant manager in Chicago. She holds a degree in hospitality management from Iowa State University.
“I know what it takes to run a day-to-day restaurant and I put those people on a pedestal. It is a 24/7 job,” she said. “I never wanted to make this place into a restaurant, but if the opportunity arose that someone wanted to partner with me in a project, that might pique my interest.”
On the first Monday of every month Open Door hosts lunches with Iowa Falls chef Lyn Evans. Every third Thursday, the venue hosts a patio night (inside or outdoors) that includes charcuterie boards of meat, cheeses and nuts. The bar is also open during those events.
Evans also works with Weaver to create meals for private events that include salad, entrée and dessert.
In addition to those regular events, Weaver works to bring a special event to Open Door once a month. That may be a guest chef, a class, or a tasting from a winery or brewery.
The rest of the time, Open Door is open for private events: showers, business lunches, holiday parties and graduations. The venue hosts five to 10 events every month.
Weaver said she’s noticed “regulars” at the different events. She has some who attend everything she hosts for the public, while others prefer the lunches or the patio nights.
“Iowa Falls has really done a great job supporting me and making this unique concept a success,” she said.
And it’s not just Iowa Falls. People travel from surrounding communities, and others make longer treks for the guest chef dinners.
Weaver has also teamed up with Vanezza Van Buskirk who hosts the Scenic City Handmade Fair in the spring and fall.
“Iowa Falls has had art fairs or craft fairs over the years, but it’s mostly been a mix of maybe some handmade but also the mass-produced resell-type products,” Van Buskirk said. “I’m trying to break the thoughts of what a true handmade fair is. For instance, people aren’t allowed to participate who resell mass-produced things from China.”
The event typically has 13 vendors who sell anything from art and pottery, to jewelry, home goods and even apothecary items. The idea is to keep things fresh and unique.
Along with the vendors, there’s usually live music and a food truck that sells food for the day. Open Door is also open with drinks to purchase.
“People can purchase a beverage and hang out, get some food, listen to music and do some shopping,” said Van Buskirk. “I also like creating this experience for people so it’s kind of like a one-stop shop where you can spend the day, bring your friend, hang out. You can come and go as you please. You don’t have stay all day if you don’t want to. Or you can come for an hour, do some shopping, get some lunch, enjoy a drink and go home.”
The unique atmosphere of the fair pairs well with the venue, which also offers something different for its patrons.
“The space itself is super beautiful and it’s very, streamlined but also, there’s a lot of character to it. It’s just a really fresh space. When you step inside you’re just like ‘wow, this is really beautiful,’” Van Buskirk said. “I think it also just does a good job showcasing the vendors and the makers and their products because it’s just very clean and elegant and simple inside. Also, when people kind of come in and fill up, it makes the space feel homey and completed.”
Van Buskirk is also the social media and marketing coordinator for Weaver. She does all of the posting to Open Door’s Instagram, Facebook and website. She also creates fliers for the events.
“Open Door itself is just a really great thing for Iowa Falls itself,” said Van Buskirk. “I think people sometimes wish it was open a little bit more, but I think for the most part, it’s open to just keep things interesting and intriguing in its frequency.”
Weaver said she had no idea whether her outside-the-box idea would work in Hardin County.
“I truly had no idea what the niche would be. I truly didn’t know if it would catch on in the ways that it has,” she said. “Through trial and error, I’ve found what works, what people enjoy and what people will attend. But, I’m always pushing the envelope a little.”
The building is something of a fixture in Iowa Falls. It is more than 120 years old and was once a duplex, a law office, a tea room and boutique, and a flower shop. KIFG radio used to operate out of the building.
Weaver did want to keep some of the original feel. All of the tables are made out of the doors from the original building.
One thing Open Door offers that not many other places in town can is outdoor seating.
“It’s one of the few venues with outdoor service, and I think that’s a big draw for people because we only have a few months of being able to enjoy the weather,” Weaver said.
Along with the support of her patrons, Weaver’s staff is another reason she’s has found success in something a little bit outside of the norm.
“My employees. I feel that they are excited to come into work and it’s a fun atmosphere and we are always doing something different, and I think that is also part of the reason why guests come in as well,” she said. “We are always doing something different, we focus on service first and homemade food.”
One thing Weaver understands is that Open Door is a little higher priced, but it’s also more about the experience.
“Everyone is welcome. I feel like I get a stigma sometimes of ‘Oh, Open Door. Don’t they just have wine and cheese there?’ We do everything,” Weaver said. “It’s not just a wine and cheese place. We’re trying to bring in experiences and flavors for every taste.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.