In August, the Iowa Utilities Board started the hearing for Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon capture project. My name is Lee Blank, and I am proud to be the CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions. I was raised on a 600 acre farm near Garner, Iowa, and this is a project I truly believe in. It’s been more than two years since this project was announced, and 18 months since we filed our application. During this time, there has been much public debate about carbon capture, including its economic impact, landowner support, and pipeline safety. Today, I want to clarify some facts.
First, a majority of affected landowners support our project. Currently, nearly 73 percent of the proposed pipeline route and about 90 percent of the proposed carbon dioxide storage area have signed voluntary agreements. This equals 1,280 miles of pipeline, 110 miles more than the Dakota Access pipeline, and covers 135,000 acres of the storage site. Impacted landowners support this project.
