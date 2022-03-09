One thing we’re all lacking these days is an opinion, right? (I thought I’d start this column with some humor.)
It feels self-destructive to ask people to share their opinions in 2022. We’re two years into a pandemic that launched fights over masks, vaccines, school closures and personal responsibility. Here in Iowa, the current legislative session has initiated debate over high school sports and gender identity, school funding, restrictions on the use of agricultural land, and control over what’s taught in the state’s classrooms. Two companies are planning controversial carbon sequestration pipelines that would criss-cross the state’s farmland and may use eminent domain to acquire easements. And that’s to say nothing of controversial local issues like the Iowa Falls City Council’s proposal to turn River Road-adjacent property into a housing development and the school district’s plans for a new elementary school.
