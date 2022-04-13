The Iowa Falls Fire Department’s all-volunteer crew has been a standard bearer for other such departments across the state for decades. This fall the IFFD will have an opportunity to showcase the community that’s supported it over the years, hosting the first of two consecutive state conventions on a newly established campground east of town.
The list of prospective good that can and likely will come from their monumental efforts to bring this event to the area is lengthy and deserves the support of we who stand to benefit. Just on its face, the influx of people and prospective business is enough of a boon for everyone in Iowa Falls to look for a way to contribute, or at least be good hosts. According to Chief Scott Eisentrager, an estimated 3,500 people will travel to Iowa Falls Sept. 7-11 for the 2022 event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.