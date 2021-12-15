It’s the season for giving. But as we know, in Hardin County it’s not just a season – for many people it’s a way of life.
We’re proud that the Times Citizen has been able to report on so many generous businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals who give their time, talents and money to help those in need. From our story this spring about Eden Jacobson selling art to donate her earnings to local food pantries, to Iowa Select Farms’ pork giveaway, which annually hands out thousands of pork loins to people in need during the holiday season, we’ve shown that no matter the size of the person or organization, you can have an impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.