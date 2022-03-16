There’s a common theme repeated here in the Times Citizen’s weekly editorials. Whether we’re writing about what we wish our elected officials would do (or, on occasion, praising them for what they have done), sharing our opinions about a government proposal, or pushing all of you to get involved — be it running for office, participating in elections or attending public meetings — the theme is almost always open government. But this week, it’s not just us; everyone is celebrating open and transparent government because it’s Sunshine Week.
Sunshine Week was started in 2005 by the News Leaders Association, an organization that empowers news leaders to build organizations that use fact-based information to serve their communities. The week — which always coincides with founding father and President James Madison’s birthday — draws public attention to the importance of open government.
