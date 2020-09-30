It’s election season, but if you’ve turned on a television or radio, or checked the mail in the last month, you’re well aware of that fact. Maybe you’re even trying to avoid it. But there’s no avoiding this election, just like there’s no denying its importance.
If you check our record, you’ll see that before every election we come here to tell you that it’s important and you should participate. It’s not hyperbole. Elections are important and they deserve your participation. And many of you do participate. But this election – when Hardin County voters will decide on the attention-dominating presidential race as well as vitally important local elections – seems impossible to downplay.
