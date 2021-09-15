The Lloyds weren’t raised in Iowa Falls; they were transplants. But they didn’t let that stop them from becoming as involved as any lifer. Through Duane’s positions at the college - director of admissions, dean of instruction and eventually dean of the college – they became linked to Ellsworth. But they gave their time in other ways, volunteering with organizations and groups throughout the community. They did what other influential residents have always done: they used their time and talents to make this a better place for everyone.
