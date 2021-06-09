In the last month, we’ve seen national headlines about two major ransomware attacks that didn’t just disrupt individual business’ operations, but affected supplies of fuel, in one case, and food in the other. As our governments, businesses and lives have moved increasingly online, and bad actors become more adept at disabling those operations for financial gain, we’re only going to see more of these stories. And not just at the national level.
The Times Citizen is well acquainted with the disruptions that result when a hacker is able to make their way into a company’s computer system. We were the victim of a ransomware attack in August 2019. It crippled our ability to do everything from send and receive email, to book advertising sales. While we recovered, it wasn’t without a hefty price tag. If the Times Citizen – a twice-weekly family-owned newspaper in small-town Iowa – can be attacked, anyone can.
