We’ve been reminded at least twice in the last week of the sacrifices that are made – and, tragically, of the losses that are suffered – by the people who commit to public service.
Last week, hundreds of people swarmed the Waterloo Regional Airport to welcome their soldiers – members of the Iowa Falls-based Charlie Company of the Iowa National Guard’s Ironman Battalion – home from an overseas deployment. For 10 months, spouses, children, parents, siblings and friends had been without their loved ones. The soldiers missed holidays and children’s milestones, and put their lives and their work on hold in pursuit of a mission to provide security and force protection in the Middle East. Families arrived early at the airport, pacing back and forth, holding meticulously-crafted signs, bouncing children on hips and watching the sky for their loved ones’ arrival.
